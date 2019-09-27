Alan Victor Fesperman (1963 - 2019)
Parker Funeral Home
870 Saluda Street
Rock Hill, SC
29730
(803)-329-1414
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Joker's Bar
Neely Creek Road
Mr. Alan Victor Fesperman born Feb 25, 1963 in High Point, NC left this world on Sept. 18, 2019 to answer the call from his little angel who had guided him through his life, to be in a better place. He is survived by his mother, Danielle Grousset Massey, brothers, Don A. Fesperman, Jr., Phillip A. Fesperman, nephew, Kenneth Fesperman, grand nieces, Grace E., Penelope N., of High Point, NC. Celebration of his life will be Oct. 12, 2019 at Joker's bar, Neely Creek Rd from 4:00pm - 6:00pm.Parker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 27, 2019
