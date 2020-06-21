Albert Casessa, 72, slipped away peacefully with his family beside him on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.
A memorial mass will be held at 11am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Saint Anne Catholic Church with Father Joseph Pearce officiating. Interment will follow at Oratory Memorial Garden.
Born on October 7, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, Albert relocated to Port St. Lucie, FL before making Rock Hill his permanent home. Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. Albert loved the great outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, having traveled all over the world enjoying both.
Albert is predeceased by his companion of 26 years, Sharon Ann Mazzei, whom he will reside in eternal life with at Oratory Memorial Garden, Rock Hill, SC.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Casessa family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.