Albert Casessa
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Albert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Albert Casessa, 72, slipped away peacefully with his family beside him on Wednesday, June 17, 2020.

A memorial mass will be held at 11am on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Saint Anne Catholic Church with Father Joseph Pearce officiating. Interment will follow at Oratory Memorial Garden.

Born on October 7, 1947 in Brooklyn, NY, Albert relocated to Port St. Lucie, FL before making Rock Hill his permanent home. Beloved son, brother, uncle and friend to so many. Albert loved the great outdoors, he was an avid hunter and fisherman, having traveled all over the world enjoying both.

Albert is predeceased by his companion of 26 years, Sharon Ann Mazzei, whom he will reside in eternal life with at Oratory Memorial Garden, Rock Hill, SC.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Casessa family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved