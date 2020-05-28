Mr. Albert Edison Ward, 88, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Funeral services will be private.
Mr. Ward was a native of Pacolet, SC and the son of the late James William and Mae Storey Ward. He was a United States Army veteran and served overseas where he traveled all of Europe. Mr. Ward was a graduate of Lees McRae and Wofford College. He worked with Springs Industries where he worked in research and was the developer of Tryst Fabric, the flame-retardant fabric used especially for children's pajamas. He later worked with ThermalKem Waste Treatment Plant. Mr. Ward loved the outdoors, especially the woods. This love led to his passion to save the American Chestnut Tree. He enjoyed building birdhouses for his grandchildren and was an avid gardener. He was proud that he was able to take a cherry blossom branch from the White House and root it into a thriving tree.
Mr. Ward is survived by his wife of 39 years, Edna Cole Ward; their daughter, Carole W. McKernan (Michael) of Charlotte, NC; son, Patrick Ward (Dara) of Lexington SC; his sister, Margaret Hyatt of Greenville County, SC; and three grandchildren, Nolan McKernan, Leah Ward, and Micah Ward. He was preceded in death by his siblings, James Ward, Elsie Jordan, Grace Ward, Clyde Ward, Robert Ward, Sybil Ward and Wallace Ward.
Memorials may be made to in Mr. Ward's name to the American Chestnut Foundation c/o https://www.acf.org/.
