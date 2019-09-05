Albert "AJ" Joseph Jannello, Jr. 71, of York, passed away on September 4, 2019.
AJ was born on June 5, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late Albert J. Jannello, Sr. and Marie Farabaugh Jannello. He was a member of Beth Shiloh Presbyterian Church and was a veteran of the US Navy.
AJ is survived by his daughter, Katie Jannello-Simpson and her husband Greg, of Fort Mill, SC, son, David Jannello and his wife Erin, of York, SC, sister, Carol Jannello-Leaman and her husband Ron, of Lancaster, PA, and granddaughter, Marisa Simpson of Fort Mill, SC.
In addition to his parents, AJ was preceded in death by his loving wife, Cynthia "Cyndi" Love Jannello.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Jannello family.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 5, 2019