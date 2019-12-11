Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert K. Stebbins III. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Funeral service 11:00 AM Church of Our Savior 144 Caldwell St Rock Hill, , NC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert K. Stebbins, III, "Buz", died on Wednesday, December 4th after a short illness. Buz first saw the light of day on May 31, 1925 at the Presidio of San Francisco. Born into a long line of military folks, he grew up an an Army brat, living on a series of Army posts. In 1928, Lindbergh flew the Spirit-Of-St. Louis to Panama, where Buz had a chance to sit in the airplane, generating his love of flying. It eventually led to him becoming a pilot while attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Graduating in 1945, he took his new wife, Nancy, to Munich as part of the U.S. occupying force. Later they went to Greece where he flew a C-47 in support of the American mission there. Back in the U.S., he started a three-pronged U.S. Air Force career; pilot, teacher and physicist. After receiving a Master's in nuclear physics, Buz had teaching stints at West Point and the newly-formed U.S. Air Force Academy. He was then assigned to the Pentagon to conduct stratospheric research program, using U-2 aircraft. During the Vietnam conflict, Buz returned to the cockpit, flying strategic support in C-141 and C-5A aircraft. During his flying career he logged over 10,000 hours of flight time and flew over 1 million miles in a variety of aircraft. In 1974, Buz and Nancy moved to Tega Cay and was the Chair of the incorporation committee to help Tega Cay become a city. His great-grandfather's dress sword has been used to cut the city's birthday cake each July 4th.



After his first wife, Nancy Osborne Stebbins died, Buz was fortunate to find, woo and marry another southern bell, Virginia Gross. She and Buz had many happy times at Tega Cay prior to moving to Wellmore, where again they made new friends while keeping up with their various friends around the US. Virginia was instrumental in keeping Buz grounded and allowed him to live much longer than doctors had anticipated.



Buz leaves behind his children: Stephen (Nancy), Gregory (Jennifer) and Marty (Bob) as well as Virginia's children Ed (Paula), Karen (Kenny) and Chuck and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. Buz is pre-deceased by his mother and father, Patricia and Albert K. Stebbins Jr., as well as his brother, Arthur Stebbins, and sister, Patricia Walker.



The families would like to thank O'Brian Archie and the Wellmore staff, especially Mary McCurry for their devoted care as well. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 12 at 11am at the Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell St. Rock Hill, SC 29730 with reception following. Interment will be at the U.S. Military Academy.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either The Church of Our Savior,144 Caldwell St, Rock Hill, SC 29730, or the Fisher House, a non-profit veterans assistance organization, PO Box 290185, Columbia, SC 29229.



Online condolences may be directed to:

Albert K. Stebbins, III, "Buz", died on Wednesday, December 4th after a short illness. Buz first saw the light of day on May 31, 1925 at the Presidio of San Francisco. Born into a long line of military folks, he grew up an an Army brat, living on a series of Army posts. In 1928, Lindbergh flew the Spirit-Of-St. Louis to Panama, where Buz had a chance to sit in the airplane, generating his love of flying. It eventually led to him becoming a pilot while attending the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Graduating in 1945, he took his new wife, Nancy, to Munich as part of the U.S. occupying force. Later they went to Greece where he flew a C-47 in support of the American mission there. Back in the U.S., he started a three-pronged U.S. Air Force career; pilot, teacher and physicist. After receiving a Master's in nuclear physics, Buz had teaching stints at West Point and the newly-formed U.S. Air Force Academy. He was then assigned to the Pentagon to conduct stratospheric research program, using U-2 aircraft. During the Vietnam conflict, Buz returned to the cockpit, flying strategic support in C-141 and C-5A aircraft. During his flying career he logged over 10,000 hours of flight time and flew over 1 million miles in a variety of aircraft. In 1974, Buz and Nancy moved to Tega Cay and was the Chair of the incorporation committee to help Tega Cay become a city. His great-grandfather's dress sword has been used to cut the city's birthday cake each July 4th.After his first wife, Nancy Osborne Stebbins died, Buz was fortunate to find, woo and marry another southern bell, Virginia Gross. She and Buz had many happy times at Tega Cay prior to moving to Wellmore, where again they made new friends while keeping up with their various friends around the US. Virginia was instrumental in keeping Buz grounded and allowed him to live much longer than doctors had anticipated.Buz leaves behind his children: Stephen (Nancy), Gregory (Jennifer) and Marty (Bob) as well as Virginia's children Ed (Paula), Karen (Kenny) and Chuck and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other relatives. Buz is pre-deceased by his mother and father, Patricia and Albert K. Stebbins Jr., as well as his brother, Arthur Stebbins, and sister, Patricia Walker.The families would like to thank O'Brian Archie and the Wellmore staff, especially Mary McCurry for their devoted care as well. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, December 12 at 11am at the Church of Our Savior, 144 Caldwell St. Rock Hill, SC 29730 with reception following. Interment will be at the U.S. Military Academy.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to either The Church of Our Savior,144 Caldwell St, Rock Hill, SC 29730, or the Fisher House, a non-profit veterans assistance organization, PO Box 290185, Columbia, SC 29229.Online condolences may be directed to: www.palmettofh.com Published in The Herald on Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close