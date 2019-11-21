Mr. Albert "Al" Leonard Chilson, 65, passed away on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm till 8:00 pm on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 East White Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Burial will be private.
Born in Johnson City, NY, on February 12, 1954, Mr. Chilson was the son of Vivian Dorothy Gemmeke Chilson of Endicott, NY and the late Harold Leonard Chilson. In New York, Mr. Chilson was a member of the Broome County Volunteer Fire Departments, attaining the rank of Chief. He and his loving wife, Cheryl of 42 years, along with their children relocated to Rock Hill from upstate New York 20 years ago. He was a member of the NRA, loved to fish and hunt, an avid New York Giants and Yankees fan.
Surviving are his wife, Cheryl Vicks Chilson; two sons, Adam Leonard (Jennifer Gavin) Chilson of Greenville, WI and Ross Warren (Katrina Zucaro-Chilson) Chilson of Rock Hill, SC; his daughter, Hillary Lynn (Christopher Horn) Chilson of Rock Hill, SC; his mother, Vivian Dorothy Chilson of Endicott, NY; his brother, Eric (Karen) Chilson of Apalachin, NY his three sisters, Norma (John) Trail of Aniak, AK, Thelma Main of Johnson, NY, Karen (Joseph) Swartwood of Binghamton, NY; his ten grandchildren, Jesse, Kesli, Angel, CJ, Brianna, Brent, Jayna, Logan, Emma, and Heather; his many nephews and nieces; his beloved dog, Sasha. Mr. Chilson was also preceded in death by his daughter, Tammy Chilson and his brother, Carl Chilson.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 21, 2019