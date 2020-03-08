Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Albert Lewis Meeks. View Sign Service Information Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 (864)-582-5455 Visitation 2:00 PM - 2:45 PM Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel 2075 East Main Street Spartanburg , SC 29307 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Albert Lewis Meeks, 84, of Chapin, SC and formerly of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Prisma Health Richland Hospital. Born October 12, 1935, in Lockhart, SC, he was the son of the late William "Doc" and Bethel Chambers Meek of Greenwood, SC.



Albert's family moved to Greenwood where he developed his musical talents for playing rhythm guitar and bass fiddle. His musical talents were displayed on the radio and at church where he met the love of his life, Joyce Dempsey. After graduating from Greenwood High School, Albert married Joyce in Walhalla, SC on August 13, 1955 and the newlyweds headed west moving to Albuquerque, NM.



Albert's military service began in 1958 when he was drafted and proudly served in the U. S. Army Garrison in Vicenza, Italy. After a short time apart, Joyce joined him and they continued their adventures in Italy as an inseparable pair. Upon the end of his tour, they returned to Albuquerque where Albert worked for Furr's Supermarkets while continuing to serve his country through the U. S. Army Reserves.



In 1972, Albert & Joyce returned to South Carolina and settled in the Boiling Springs community. During his professional career, Albert managed several Bi-Lo and Food Lion grocery stores in the Spartanburg area and later became the distributor for Arnold Breads and Entenmann's baked goods for Spartanburg County.



Albert was called back to active duty during the early days of the Gulf War and was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas to provide logistic support for the deployment of the 1st Cavalry. He earned the rank of Master Sergeant and retired with 33 years of service to his country.



Albert was a member of North Spartanburg Church of God where he served as part of the worship team, playing the bass guitar while also serving in the senior adult ministry, bestowing honor and love on the generation ahead of him.



Albert is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Dempsey Meeks; son, Wendell Lee Meeks and Wendell's wife Karen of Austin, TX; and grandchildren, Kristin Michelle Meeks and Phillip Michael Meeks. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, James Meek of Albuquerque, NM and Charles Meeks of Midway, GA.



On Sunday, March 15, 2020 the family will receive friends from 2:00-2:45 PM at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. A memorial service will follow at 3:00 PM to be officiated by The Rev. Tommy Sparks. Burial, with military rites, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC.



