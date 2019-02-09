Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alex Boduch CHICAGO, IL - Our son, our brother, our uncle, our grandson, our nephew, our cousin, our friend. Unexpectedly we lost him Alexander Michael Boduch at age 26 on January 31, 2019, in Chicago where Alex worked in banking for JP Morgan Chase. And we are heartbroken beyond words. Alex was born on June 22, 1992, in Rock Hill, South Carolina where he grew up. He was a 2010 graduate of South Pointe High where he was a band member. Alex was a talented musician who played drums, guitar, trumpet, and piano. In 2015 Alex graduated from the University of South Carolina, majoring in math. Alex was creative, adventurous, traveled across America, and worked in many states. He loved mountain hiking whether it was in Denver or along the Blue Ridge. Alex leaves them behind, awaiting them in Heaven: His dad Michael, his mom Jacqueline, his brother Ben, his sister Laura, his nephew Cole, and his niece Olivia. Alex also leaves behind his two grandmothers Mary Rhyner and Dorothy Boduch, his grandfather Berry Adkins and step-grandma Billie Ann, and many other family members who loved Alex. Already in Heaven welcoming Alex there are his grandfathers Stanley Boduch and James Rhyner. We will celebrate Alex's life at 2pm Saturday, February 9th, in the chapel at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. Instead of flowers, gifts can be made directly to JDRF (

Alex Boduch CHICAGO, IL - Our son, our brother, our uncle, our grandson, our nephew, our cousin, our friend. Unexpectedly we lost him Alexander Michael Boduch at age 26 on January 31, 2019, in Chicago where Alex worked in banking for JP Morgan Chase. And we are heartbroken beyond words. Alex was born on June 22, 1992, in Rock Hill, South Carolina where he grew up. He was a 2010 graduate of South Pointe High where he was a band member. Alex was a talented musician who played drums, guitar, trumpet, and piano. In 2015 Alex graduated from the University of South Carolina, majoring in math. Alex was creative, adventurous, traveled across America, and worked in many states. He loved mountain hiking whether it was in Denver or along the Blue Ridge. Alex leaves them behind, awaiting them in Heaven: His dad Michael, his mom Jacqueline, his brother Ben, his sister Laura, his nephew Cole, and his niece Olivia. Alex also leaves behind his two grandmothers Mary Rhyner and Dorothy Boduch, his grandfather Berry Adkins and step-grandma Billie Ann, and many other family members who loved Alex. Already in Heaven welcoming Alex there are his grandfathers Stanley Boduch and James Rhyner. We will celebrate Alex's life at 2pm Saturday, February 9th, in the chapel at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill. Instead of flowers, gifts can be made directly to JDRF ( www.JDRF.org ). "Now we see things imperfectly, like puzzling reflections in a mirror, but then we will see everything with perfect clarity. All that I know now is partial and incomplete, but then I will know everything completely, just as God now knows me completely. Three things will last forever faith, hope, and love and the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:12-13 (NLT) Religious Service Information Westminster Presbyterian Chr

1300 India Hook Rd

Rock Hill, SC 29732

Send Flowers Published in The Herald on Feb. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close