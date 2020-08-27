Mr. Alex Leslie Feemster, 46, went home to go fishing with the Lord on Monday, August 24, 2020.
The family will receive friends 3:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020 at Whitesell Funeral Home, Rock Hill, SC. A funeral service will follow at 4:30 pm with the Pastor Alonzo Gregory. Face mask will be required for the visitation and service.
A native of Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Feemster was a son of Virginia Bridges Michelini (Alan Michelini) and the late Leslie Campbell Feemster. He was an avid hunter and fisherman teaching his children the sports from the time of their birth. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a child and with his son as a den father. He was an accomplished plumber for 30 years and most recently he worked with Carter Quality Plumbing. He was a devoted single father with both of his children and loved being a grandfather to his most favorite person in the world, Kinsley.
Surviving in addition to his mother and step-father; a step-mother, Brenda Feemster; a daughter, Lexi Feemster; a son Alexander Feemster; two sisters, Veronica Neal (Bryan) and Lori Decherd (Michael); a step-sister, Tammy Beverly (Johnny); a step-brother, Kris Small; a granddaughter, Kinsley Rose; three nieces; also, Aunts and Uncles.
Memorial donations may be made to The American Cancer Society
, https://donate3.cancer.org/
