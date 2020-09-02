1/1
Alfred Armstrong
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alfred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alfred B. Armstrong ROCK HILL, SC - On August 14, Mr. Alfred B. Armstrong, age 65, peacefully passed away from natural causes in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Lord willing, Mr. Armstrong's Celebration of Life will be 11 am, Saturday, September 5, at Bass and Cauthen, 700 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Regrettably, due to prevailing health circumstances, the service will be private. However, the family welcomes receiving notes or messages by texting or emailing to: faith.inChrist@yahoo.com, or by calling: 803-324-LORD (5673).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved