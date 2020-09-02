Alfred Armstrong

Alfred B. Armstrong ROCK HILL, SC - On August 14, Mr. Alfred B. Armstrong, age 65, peacefully passed away from natural causes in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Lord willing, Mr. Armstrong's Celebration of Life will be 11 am, Saturday, September 5, at Bass and Cauthen, 700 Heckle Boulevard, Rock Hill. Regrettably, due to prevailing health circumstances, the service will be private. However, the family welcomes receiving notes or messages by texting or emailing to: faith.inChrist@yahoo.com, or by calling: 803-324-LORD (5673).



