Alfred Christopher Gross, age 77, passed at his home in Rock Hill, South Carolina of natural causes on August 27, 2020. Chris was born October 7, 1942 on Staten Island, N.Y., the oldest child of Army Captain Herbert Carl and Nancy Hage Gross, early on, the young family was stationed with occupation forces in Germany living in Frankfurt, and outside Munich. Returning stateside, the Grosses lived in New York and Connecticut. An avid outdoorsman, in the summers, Chris led the counselor staff at Camp Milbrook in Maine for many summers, where he met wife-to-be Barbara Ann Rippen. Always a car enthusiast, Chris owned a procession of British cars including Triumphs, MGs, Sprites, Minis and Austin Healeys that he rebuilt and maintained himself. An amateur racer active on the national circuit, Chris garnered many victories including the Sports Car Club of America National Championship in 1971's Sedan D Class in his Mini Cooper #18.
Chris graduated from Wilton High School in 1960, then attended Wabash College in Indiana, finishing in 1964, with a degree in Ecology. He continued to Connecticut College where he earned a Master of Science in Botany in 1966. In the Army from 1967 to 1970, he was stationed at Fort Detrick, Maryland serving in the Chemical Corps.
He married Barbara RIppen in 1967 and had two children. Once discharged from the Army, Chris went to work for Wapora Environmental Consulting. In 1974 the family moved to Centerport, New York where Chris worked for the Long Island Lighting Company. For 35 years, Chris managed the Environmental Department, participating and leading numerous studies to increase efficiency and promote positive interactions between the utility with the natural environment, like using warm water to accelerate development of oysters. He and Barbara raised two children, Amy and Alex. Chris was a great sports fan attending both childrens' soccer, sailing, lacrosse and field hockey contests. Over the years, the family purchased and refurbished 2 cruising sailboats, on which they cruised Eastern Long Island Sound each summer with friends. He was an active member and served as Commodore of the Centerport Yacht Club.
Chris sold Saxon, a Ranger 33 sloop and returned to racing classic cars in the late 1980's. He bought a 1960 Bugeye Sprite, and traveled with Barb competing in the Sportscar Vintage Racing Association Circuit. He retired from Keyspan/National Grid in 2005 and moved with Barbara to Rock Hill, South Carolina, for milder weather and a central location for racing. In the community of Water Edge, Gross served on the board and as the President of the HOA and enjoyed traveling nationally and internationally with Barbara and their friends. In the last 5 years, Chris dedicated himself to caring for Barbara, who was stricken with Alzheimer's disease, and passed last year.
Chris is predeceased by Barbara, who passed in September 2019. He is survived by children, Amy Gross-Kehoe of Falmouth, Mass., Alex Gross of Las Vegas, Nev., and three Grandchildren, Merrick Woodley Kehoe, Connor W. Gross and Cameron M. Gross, sisters Susan Gross of Bethel, Conn., and Anne Waite of LaFargeville, NY., Also brothers James Gross of Nantucket, Mass., and Steven Gross of Waitsfield, Vt. A memorial event is planned for the future. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association
