Mrs. Algerine Lucinda Hazelwood Pittman, 83, of Chester, died March 8, 2019 at her home.
A graveside service will be held 2:00 PM Monday, March 11, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Park Cherry Road.
Born in Jacksonville, FL, Mrs. Pittman was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd James Pittman, Jr.; and her parents, Irving Stanley Hazelwood and Myrtle Louise West Hazelwood. She was retired from Walmart.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda Bennett of York, SC, Debra Knight (Jimmy) of the home, Diane Bennett of Chester, and Lori Royston (Mark) of Chester; 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren.
Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel is serving the family.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 9, 2019