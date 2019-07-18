Guest Book View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Memorial service 2:00 PM Grace Community UMC 1190 Gold Hill Rd Fort Mill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alice LaVon Tyler went to be with the Lord on Saturday July 13, 2019. A daughter of the late Leslie Graham Smith and Bernice Reed Smith, she was born in Des Moines, Iowa. She was a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in Foods & Nutrition. She was married to David E. Tyler on September 6, 1952. She moved to Athens, GA in 1966 where she received a Master's degree in education and taught for 20 years before retiring in 1992. In 2012 she moved to Fort Mill, SC to be closer to her children and grandchildren.



A loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who lived for her family, she is survived by her sister Arleen Bumgardner of Des Moines, IA, husband David Earle Tyler of Fort Mill, SC; son John William Tyler of Fontana, CA; daughter Anne Tyler Sink of Charlotte, NC; two grandchildren Christina Marie Smith of Raleigh, NC and Laura Michelle Sink of Charlotte, NC; great grandson Ian Thomas Smith of Raleigh, NC; brother-in-law Bruce Bumgardner of Des Moines, IA, sister-in-law Jean Smith of Harlingen, TX, son-in-law Ralph Merritt Sink of Charlotte, NC and Grandson-in-law Tyler O'Neil Smith of Raleigh, NC.



LaVon was a member of the First Christian Church in Athens, GA for 46 years before moving to Fort Mill, SC where she was a member of Grace Community Church. LaVon loved the Lord and was a member of many choirs, Sunday School classes and Bible Study groups.



A memorial service honoring the life of LaVon Tyler will be held at Grace Community UMC in Fort Mill, SC on Friday July 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. She will be buried in Hartford, Iowa.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Grace Community UMC of Fort Mill, SC or the First Christian Church in Athens, GA.

