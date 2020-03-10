Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Linder. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Alice Louise Deissler Linder, 89, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, March 1, 2020 after a lengthy illness.



A Celebration of Life Service will be at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church, 5151 Sunset Boulevard, Lexington, SC. Visitation will follow the service at the church.



Alice was born July 22, 1930 on a farm in South Dakota to the late William Deissler and the late Adeline Schrag Diessler. Alice was the widow of Ira M. Linder. During her life, she was a Biology Teacher at Rock Hill High School and a consultant with the South Carolina Department of Education. After retirement, she was a Methodist Minister for many churches; a volunteer and later a PRN Chaplain for Lexington Medical Center.



Alice is survived by her son, William Linder of West Columbia; her daughters, Terry Linder of Rock Hill and Susan Clavin of Colorado Springs; her granddaughter, Jessica (Nick) Cunningham; her grandson-in-law, Clayton Steele; her great-grandchildren, Alice and Dayton Cunningham. In addition to her parents and her husband, Alice was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lucy Linder; her granddaughter, Annah Steele; her brother, Kenneth Diessler.

