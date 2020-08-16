1/
Alice Linn
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Caskey Linn, 91, formerly of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at White Oak Manor of York.

Alice was born on November 15, 1928 in Fort Mill, SC. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Millard Caskey and Maude Moss Caskey. She was a veteran of the US Airforce.

She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Linn, daughters, Sharon Linn Bodwell, Janette Linn Deas, JoAnn Linn Jenkins, sister, Yvonne Caskey Thackston, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Marvin F. Linn, her granddaughter Courtney Linn and seven siblings.

In memory of Alice C. Linn, memorials may be made to White Oak Manor of York, 111 S. Congress St. York, SC 29745 or to Hospice and Community Care, The Wayne T. Patrick House, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.

The family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Manor York for the excellent care and abundant love shown to Alice during her time there and also Hospice and Community Care for taking such good care of her as well.

All services will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved