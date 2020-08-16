Alice Caskey Linn, 91, formerly of Rock Hill, SC, passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at White Oak Manor of York.
Alice was born on November 15, 1928 in Fort Mill, SC. She was the daughter of the late Thomas Millard Caskey and Maude Moss Caskey. She was a veteran of the US Airforce.
She is survived by her son, Jeffrey Linn, daughters, Sharon Linn Bodwell, Janette Linn Deas, JoAnn Linn Jenkins, sister, Yvonne Caskey Thackston, nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Marvin F. Linn, her granddaughter Courtney Linn and seven siblings.
In memory of Alice C. Linn, memorials may be made to White Oak Manor of York, 111 S. Congress St. York, SC 29745 or to Hospice and Community Care, The Wayne T. Patrick House, PO Box 993 Rock Hill, SC 29731.
The family would like to thank the staff of White Oak Manor York for the excellent care and abundant love shown to Alice during her time there and also Hospice and Community Care for taking such good care of her as well.
All services will be announced at a later date.
