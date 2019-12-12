Mrs. Alice Morgan Pittman, 69, passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at MUSC Chester Nursing Center.
Mrs. Pittman was born in Rock Hill, SC, the daughter of the late George L Morgan and the late Lillie James Morgan. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert O Pittman, Sr. and brother, Tommy Lee. She was retired from Champion Inc. and a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
Services for Mrs. Pittman will be 6:00 pm, Saturday, December 14, 2019 at New Hope Baptist Church, 875 Neely Creek Road with Reverend Barry Burleson officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
Surviving are her sons, Charles L Hammond (Heather) of Rock Hill, SC, Robert O Pittman, Jr. of Virginia Beach, VA, and John E. Pittman (Michelle) of Rock Hill, SC; her daughter, Michelle Blue of Chester, SC; step-mother, Mary M Morgan of Chester, SC; her brothers, George (Melissa) Morgan Jr. of Rock Hill, SC, Paul D (Debbie) Morgan of Rock Hill, SC, Jeffrey Lee of Fort Mill, SC; and her eleven grandchildren and her great grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on Dec. 12, 2019