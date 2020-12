Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Alice's life story with friends and family

Share Alice's life story with friends and family

Alice Virginia Crawford

February 5, 1940 - December 3, 2020

Rock Hill, South Carolina - Ms. Alice V. Crawford, 80, of 133 Armstrong Court, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence. The funeral service will be 12 pm, Tuesday at Rose of Sharon Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Rd. Ms. Crawford may be viewed from 5-7 pm, Monday at Robinson Funeral Home.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store