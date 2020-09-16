Alisa D'Avino Bush, 59, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the home of her son.
All services will be private.
Born in Hialeah, FL, Mrs. Bush was the daughter of the late Salvatore John D'Avino and the late Sandy Molino D'Avino. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bush; her sisters, Theresa D. Cangiano, and Madeline D'Avino. She was a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church of Rock Hill.
Mrs. Bush is survived by her son, Michael Joseph D'Avino of Rock Hill; her sister, Maria (Harry) Magnolia of Rock Hill; her many devoted nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
