1/1
Alisa A. Bush
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alisa D'Avino Bush, 59, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the home of her son.

All services will be private.

Born in Hialeah, FL, Mrs. Bush was the daughter of the late Salvatore John D'Avino and the late Sandy Molino D'Avino. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Richard Bush; her sisters, Theresa D. Cangiano, and Madeline D'Avino. She was a member of Saint Anne Catholic Church of Rock Hill.

Mrs. Bush is survived by her son, Michael Joseph D'Avino of Rock Hill; her sister, Maria (Harry) Magnolia of Rock Hill; her many devoted nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved