Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allean F. McGowan. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Ms. Allean Faulk McGowan, 83, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with her son, Mr. Bryan Scott McGowan officiating.



Born in Monroe, NC, Ms. McGowan was the daughter of the late William Clarence Faulk and the late Blanche Bailey Faulk. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billie Don McGowan and her brother, Herman Faulk. She was retired from Winthrop College with 26 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, singing, dancing, gardening, painting, drawing, cooking and sewing. She was a member of the York County Choral Society, the American Legion and the Silver Fox Club. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Monroe, NC and attended Lakewood Baptist Church in Rock Hill.



Surviving are her sons, Bill McGowan of Rock Hill and Bryan Scott McGowan of W. Sacramento, CA; her granddaughters, Laura McGowan Iliff of Beaufort, SC and Katie McGowan of Rock Hill, SC; her great-granddaughter, Meridian Iliff of Beaufort, SC; her brother, Harold Faulk of Matthews, NC; her sister, Kathleen Furr of Monroe, NC; her daughter-in-law, Marguerite McGowan of Rock Hill, SC; and her longtime best friend, Betsy Bridges of Rock Hill, SC.



The family will receive friends immediately following the service.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. McGowan's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Condolences may be made at

Ms. Allean Faulk McGowan, 83, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill with her son, Mr. Bryan Scott McGowan officiating.Born in Monroe, NC, Ms. McGowan was the daughter of the late William Clarence Faulk and the late Blanche Bailey Faulk. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Billie Don McGowan and her brother, Herman Faulk. She was retired from Winthrop College with 26 years of service. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, singing, dancing, gardening, painting, drawing, cooking and sewing. She was a member of the York County Choral Society, the American Legion and the Silver Fox Club. She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church in Monroe, NC and attended Lakewood Baptist Church in Rock Hill.Surviving are her sons, Bill McGowan of Rock Hill and Bryan Scott McGowan of W. Sacramento, CA; her granddaughters, Laura McGowan Iliff of Beaufort, SC and Katie McGowan of Rock Hill, SC; her great-granddaughter, Meridian Iliff of Beaufort, SC; her brother, Harold Faulk of Matthews, NC; her sister, Kathleen Furr of Monroe, NC; her daughter-in-law, Marguerite McGowan of Rock Hill, SC; and her longtime best friend, Betsy Bridges of Rock Hill, SC.The family will receive friends immediately following the service.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. McGowan's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close