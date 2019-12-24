Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen "AJ" Broome. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Rock Hill - Mr. Allen Julian Broome, 77, passed peacefully into the next life on the evening of Saturday, December 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Broome was the son of the late Earl Broome and the late Blanche Freeman Broome. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Theresa Broome and Faye Broome Rockholt.



Allen was among the first graduating class of York Technical College where he studied as an electrician. He served in the US Navy. Allen was retired from Johnson Controls - Springs (Lancaster), with over 20 years of service but also worked previously for Bowater and Duke Power. He loved working on cars and tinkering with anything mechanical and had a great mind and sense of humor. He was a wonderful and loving brother, uncle, father, grandfather and recently became a great-grandfather. Allen was deeply loved and will be greatly missed by his family. He also loved his sweet dog, Sugar, who provided daily companionship.



Surviving are his daughter, Karen Snyder of Rock Hill; his grandsons, Jonathan Parker of Pennsylvania and Logan (Ocean) Snyder of Rock Hill; his great-grandson, Jackson Snyder; and his brother, David P. (Linda) Broome of Lakeland, FL.



The funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 11:30 am-12:30 pm on Friday, December 27, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Downtown Chapel, 355 E. White St., Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Broome's name to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Pkwy, Ste 103, Ft Mill, SC, 29715 or to the DAV, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.



Condolences may be made at

