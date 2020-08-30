Mr. Melvin Allen Burris, 67, passed away on Thursday, August 27, 2020 at his home.
The funeral service will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lakewood Baptist Church, with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Burris was the son of the late Melvin Burris and the late Peggy Rainey Lynch. He attended Rock Hill schools and was retired from Celanese with 25 years of service. He enjoyed major league baseball, especially the Atlanta Braves and southern gospel music. He attended Lakewood Baptist Church.
Surviving are his sisters, Lois B. (Andy) Pittman of Rock Hill and Paula (Craig) Watts of West Casey, SC; his brother, Donnie (Teresa) Burris of Clover; three nieces, Shannon (Andy) Plemmons of Rock Hill, Candice (Jeremy) Burgess of Clover and Kaleigh Watts of West Cayce; two nephews, Matt (Cameron) Burris of Clover and Tristan Watts of West Cayce; and four great-nephews, Kinon Bragg, Brayden and Camden Austin and Cooper Burris.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 pm-2:45 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Lakewood Baptist Church, 3520 Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Burris's name to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC, 29731 or the Adult Enrichment Center, 359 Park Avenue, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Burris family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
