Alma Davis Cauthen, 87, passed away on Saturday, November 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Shandon Baptist Church with burial to follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until 12:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.
Alma was born February 23, 1932 in Boone, NC to the late William Anderson and Lucy Moretz Davis. She was a graduate of Mars Hill College and Winthrop University. She was a former educator in the Ft. Mill, SC and Salisbury, NC school districts. Additionally, she utilized her teaching skills as a volunteer for Heartworks Minitries.
Alma loved The Lord, her husband of 63 years, Minor, and their three sons, Mark, David, and John. Alma loved to sing. She poured out her love in her songs of praise and worship. Her exquisite voice could be heard Sunday mornings singing in church choirs throughout her life. While attending Mars Hill College, she was a member of the Touring Choir and a soprano soloist.
Her strong faith formed the foundation for her life, and she delighted in sharing the unending love of Christ with others. Alma genuinely loved people. She was a kind soul. She had a beautiful laugh that filled hearts with song, and she laughed often. She was tender and joyful. Her smile could be seen in her eyes. She spread her joy with everyone she met. She was a precious gift from God.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her sister, Lydia Davis Dabney. Alma is survived by: her husband Minor; her sons, Mark (Katie), David, and John; and her grandson, Jake.
