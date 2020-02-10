Ms. Alma Elizabeth Parton, age 95 of Fort Mill, South Carolina, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Visitation will be from 2:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Fort Mill Church of God Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be at DeLand Memorial Gardens in DeLand, Florida.
Born in Flat River, Missouri, Alma was a daughter of the late Ross Benjamin Parton and Maggie Dunigan Parton. She was a retired secretary for the general manager of AT&T Telephone. Alma led a full life, traveled the world and preached the word of God to anyone and everyone. She was a huge blessing to many people. Alma was an ordained minister, Sunday school teacher, and volunteered at the Upper Room. She went to China passing out bibles and learned many different languages. Alma will be missed dearly by many and was one of a kind. She always ended conversations with "I love you."
Surviving are a nephew and nieces from Missouri. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilbur Parton; and sisters, Nellie Charlie, Ila Manning and Cecilia Collins. The family would like to thank Dawn Unrath for her compassion as her friend of many years and caregiver for the last few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Fort Mill Church of God Young at Heart, P.O. Box 94, Fort Mill, SC 29716; or to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Messages to www.wolfefuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald on Feb. 10, 2020