Alton Eddie "Ed" Harmon
Alton Eddie "Ed" "Coach" Harmon - West Columbia - Services for Eddie Harmon, 79, of West Columbia, will be private. Woodridge Funeral Home of Lexington is assisting the family with arrangements. Eddie Harmon passed away October 6, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Lexington County, he was a son of the late Jacob Alton Harmon and Frances Evelyn Amick Harmon. A lifelong learner, Eddie earned multiple degrees, and was an attorney in private practice. He also served his country, having served in Operation Desert Storm, and retired as a Lieutenant Colonel in the SC National Guard. Eddie enjoyed volunteering in various service organizations in Lexington County. Eddie coached several girls' cross-country teams, and referred to his team members as "his girls". Eddie was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, and an associate member of Zion Lutheran Church.

Eddie is survived by his siblings; sisters, Shirley H. Thomas of Moncks Corner, Linda Dale Harmon of West Columbia, June Beer (Randy) of West Columbia; brother, Charles Van Harmon (Faye) of Ridgeway; several nephews and great nephews; a great niece. In addition to his parents, Eddie was predeceased by his brother, Larry Ronald Harmon and a brother-in-law, Garrett "Rocky" Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Lutheran Church, 1717 Platt Springs Rd, West Columbia, SC 29169; Zion Lutheran Church, 226 Corley Mill Rd, Lexington, SC 29072, or the Lexington County Public Library, 5440 Augusta Road, Lexington, SC 29072.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 8, 2020.
