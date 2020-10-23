Amanda Gail Coleman, 47, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Born in Rock Hill, October 4, 1973 Mandy was the daughter of the late William Glen Coleman and the late Linda Grace Grant. She loved her family, being outdoors with her flowers, loved being at home with her puppy, Lulu, playing her music and relaxing. Another of Mandy's passions was cooking. Every holiday her family could look forward to a hand written card from her and always made each feel special. Bringing out the best in each!
Surviving are her brother, Robert (Dawn) Beckler of Rock Hill; her sister, Jody Horne of Rock Hill, SC.
