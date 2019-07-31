Amara Anne Stagg, 16, of McConnells, SC passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.
Amara was born in Mount Vernon, OH, December 19, 2002. She was a student at York Comprehensive High School, where she was recently elected to the Student Council. She aspired to be a Biomedical Engineer once she attended college. Amara loved her siblings, cousins, family and friends dearly, she was often referred to as "Mama Bear". She volunteered at Jefferson Elementary School where she indulged in reading books to the students and at Twin Oaks Farm in York. She worked at Rainbow Donuts in York and enjoyed her time spent there.
She is survived by her parents, Bradley and Melissa Stagg, mother, Jenine Tharp, sister Camryn "Camy" Stagg, brothers, Nathan "Nate" Givens, Andrew "Drew" Givens, eleven grandparents, two great grandparents, and numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
A Celebration of Life service will be held from 4-7 PM at the Magnolia Room, 4017 Laurel Creek Dr. Rock Hill, SC 29732, on Friday, August 2, 2019.
Memorials may be made to McConnells Volunteer Fire Department, Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department, Levine Children's Hospital, or to Twin Oaks Farm, 904 Sierra Rd. York, SC 29745.
The family requests that if you are able to attend the service to please bring a potted plant or flower in memory of Amara to start a memorial garden.
