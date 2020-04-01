Ambrose Lee Hoffman, 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was born in Dallas, North Carolina on January 11, 1943 and is the son of the late Theodore and Emma Avery Hoffman. Mr. Hoffman is a graduate of Dallas High School. He retired from Westinghouse Corporation, Charlotte from the Quality Control Department. He is a member of Filbert Presbyterian Church PCA, Filbert, South Carolina and he loved to hunt. Mr. Hoffman is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia Baker Hoffman; four sons, Jerry Hoffman and his wife Dani, Jeff Hoffman and his wife Janice, James Hughes and his wife Alicia, Thomas Hughes; one daughter, Laurie Beer and her husband Tim; two sisters, Nancy Fleming, Martha Terry and her husband Ernie; 7 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren and his two "Fur Babies", Happy and Snoopy. Graveside Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, York, South Carolina with Pastor Wallace Tinsley, Pastor Dave Hall and Pastor Mark Fleming officiating to be followed by the Releasing of the Doves. Mr. Hoffman was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Charles Fleming, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mr. Hoffman's name may be made to Filbert Presbyterian Church, 2066 Filbert Highway, York, South Carolina 29745. Online condolences may be made at: www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com . Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia, NC (704) 864-5144 is serving the Hoffman family.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 1, 2020