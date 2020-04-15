Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Ameda A. Manetta. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Ameda Avrill Manetta, 73, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at her home. The angels have been summoned together and now watch over you. We burnt a candle to help light and clear your path as you walked with grace and love into the Lord's hands. We love you Mom.



Services will be held at a later date.



Born in Dudley, England on November 18, 1946 to the late Malcolm and Mabel Simmons Manetta, she immigrated with her family to Canada on June 10, 1953. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Malcolm Manetta and Michael Manetta. She became a US citizen on May 9, 2008. She received her PhD in Social Work and Social Policy from Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, VA in May 1997. She retired from Winthrop University as an Associate Professor and was awarded the Emeritus Professor upon retirement. Dr. Manetta loved to teach and loved her students.



Dr. Manetta loved coffee and her middle of the night pantry trips for cheese and cookies. She loved owls and elephants.



Surviving are her daughters, Lola P. Sutherland and Paula L. Sutherland; her sister, Gwendolyn Manetta Weits; her brother, Kevan Manetta; and her grandchildren, Morgan Sutherland, Therrin Doble, Marae Doble and Jhett Douglass.



The family would like to thank Providence Care Hospice and special thanks to Kathy Patterson, Kellie Nguyen, Tracey Mobley, Carl Morten and Jennifer Lucas for the loving care given to Ameda. Also a special thank you to neighbors and friends for their prayers and support.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Pkwy, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



