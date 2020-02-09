Anastasia "Anita" B. Grogan, 89, of Mason, OH (formerly of Rock Hill, SC and Dayton, OH) passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Anastasia was born in Ireland to Timothy and Anastasia Kennedy (nee Roche). Anita was the beloved wife of the late John C. Grogan, devoted mother to John K. (Cyndie) Grogan and Jeanne E. (Scott) Smith; loving grandmother to Sean Grogan, Sarah Grogan, Caitlin (Adriano) Rampolla, Meagan Grogan, and Brendan Smith; and great-grandmother to Oliver Rampolla; dear sister to Sr. Nuala, Tomas, Noreen, Caroline and the late Aideen and Mairin. Anita was a devout Catholic and shared her warm heart and love of caregiving through her career as a nurse, RN. She greatly enjoyed tending to her garden, reading a good book and listening to her favorite Irish music. She had a special love for her kitty, Guinness. Anita was a bright light and brought joy, peace, and laughter to all who knew her. Services for the family will be held in S. Carolina at a date to be determined. Please visit MuellerfuneralS.com to leave online condolences for the family.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 9, 2020