Miss Andrea Princess Hurd, 33 of 431 Simpson Ave. Unit D passed away Sept. 15, 2019. She was born March 3, 1986 in Sacramento, CA to Karen Mitchell and Harry Outlaw. In addition her parents she is survived by one daughter; Saniyah Senae Johnson-Hurd, one sisters; Tramaine Blount and three brothers; Jermaine Washington, Sr., Kevin and Jimmy Outlaw. Graveside service will be 12 noon Sat. at New Home AME Zion Church Cemetery. Services by Faith Funeral Service of York.
Published in The Herald on Sept. 26, 2019