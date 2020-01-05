Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andrew Martin Ferkol. View Sign Service Information Palmetto Funeral Home 2049 Carolina Place Drive Fort Mill , SC 29708 (803)-802-7788 Send Flowers Obituary

Andrew Martin Ferkol, 86, of Fort Mill passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.



Andrew was born on April 14, 1933 in Wheeling, WV to the late Andrew Frank and Mary Poliak Ferkol. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. Andrew spent many years teaching for Indian Creek Schools in Wintersville, Ohio and later retired from Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, WV. He was a member of the American Legion Fort Mill and was an avid golfer.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Thomas "Tuck" Ferkol.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Martha Sandridge Ferkol of Fort Mill; children Andrew M. Ferkol Jr. and wife Kelly of Charlotte, Mary (Angie) Huerta of Charlotte, Marcy Bowders of Fort Mill and Christine DeLong and husband Bob of Fort Mill. Also surviving is one brother David R. Ferkol of Fairfield Glade, TN; sister-in-law Judy Ferkol of Mentor, Ohio; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Oglebay Foundation, Oglebay Park, 565 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003, C/O Andy Ferkol Memorial Fund or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.



Online condolences may be registered at

Andrew Martin Ferkol, 86, of Fort Mill passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.Andrew was born on April 14, 1933 in Wheeling, WV to the late Andrew Frank and Mary Poliak Ferkol. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. Andrew spent many years teaching for Indian Creek Schools in Wintersville, Ohio and later retired from Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, WV. He was a member of the American Legion Fort Mill and was an avid golfer.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Thomas "Tuck" Ferkol.He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Martha Sandridge Ferkol of Fort Mill; children Andrew M. Ferkol Jr. and wife Kelly of Charlotte, Mary (Angie) Huerta of Charlotte, Marcy Bowders of Fort Mill and Christine DeLong and husband Bob of Fort Mill. Also surviving is one brother David R. Ferkol of Fairfield Glade, TN; sister-in-law Judy Ferkol of Mentor, Ohio; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Oglebay Foundation, Oglebay Park, 565 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003, C/O Andy Ferkol Memorial Fund or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com Published in The Herald on Jan. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close