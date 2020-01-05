Andrew Martin Ferkol, 86, of Fort Mill passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.
Andrew was born on April 14, 1933 in Wheeling, WV to the late Andrew Frank and Mary Poliak Ferkol. He was a United States Army Veteran serving in the Korean Conflict. Andrew spent many years teaching for Indian Creek Schools in Wintersville, Ohio and later retired from Oglebay Resort in Wheeling, WV. He was a member of the American Legion Fort Mill and was an avid golfer.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother Thomas "Tuck" Ferkol.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Martha Sandridge Ferkol of Fort Mill; children Andrew M. Ferkol Jr. and wife Kelly of Charlotte, Mary (Angie) Huerta of Charlotte, Marcy Bowders of Fort Mill and Christine DeLong and husband Bob of Fort Mill. Also surviving is one brother David R. Ferkol of Fairfield Glade, TN; sister-in-law Judy Ferkol of Mentor, Ohio; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Palmetto Funeral Home, Fort Mill.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to The Oglebay Foundation, Oglebay Park, 565 Lodge Drive, Wheeling, WV 26003, C/O Andy Ferkol Memorial Fund or Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, 2275 India Hook Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732.
Online condolences may be registered at www.palmettofh.com.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 5, 2020