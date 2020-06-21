Andy Adams
Andrew "Andy" Samuel Adams, 57, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, June 22, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with the Reverend Ray Long and Thomas Broom officiating. The family will receive friends in the cemetery following the service.

Andy was born on June 17, 1963 in Rock Hill, SC. He was the son of the late Samuel Newton Adams, Jr. and Jessie Bailes Adams. He was a member and Deacon at Union Baptist Church in York. He owned and operated Adams Clearing INC.

Andy is survived by his son, Mac Adams, sister, Patricia Adams Jones (Jimmy), nieces, Hannah Jones Taylor (Daniel), Lauren Jones, and great niece, Rachel Ann Taylor.

In memory of Andy Adams, memorials may be made to Union Baptist Church, 1945 Ratchford Rd. York, SC 29745.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Adams family.

Published in The Herald on Jun. 21, 2020.
