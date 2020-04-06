Andy "Bud" L Childers, 80, passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
Graveside Service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 but will be private at Grandview Memorial Park, 387 Hollis Lakes Road, Rock Hill, SC with Reverend Jerry Devinney officiating.
Born July 2, 1939 in Hickory Grove, SC, Mr. Childers was the son of the late Ellye Steele Childers and the late Jennie Wray Childers. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Raymond H Childers, and Jake Childers; his sisters, Leatha Phillips, and Reola Bailey. He was retired from Celanese Corporation with 22 years of service and JP Stevens Industrial Plant with 25 years of service.
Mr. Childers is survived by his wife, Brenda Hawkins Childers; two sons, Bruce (Amy) Childers of Oak Island, NC, Brian (Christina) Childers of Rock Hill; his daughter, Barbara (Joe) Bolin of York; his four brothers, Earl (Tracy) Childers of York, Bobby Massey of Rock Hill, Ed (Jorene) Massey of Rock Hill, Don Massey of Myrtle Beach, SC; his sister, Shelia Howe of York; his 13 grandchildren and his15 great-grandchildren; his many nephews and nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Andy Childers's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105-9959.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 6, 2020