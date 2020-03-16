Mr. Emanuel Andrew Nichols, 81, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Chad Merrell officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.
Born in Clover, SC, Mr. Nichols was the son of the late Henry David Nichols and the late Tessie Sisk Price. He was also preceded in death by his son, Darrell Nichols. He was a US Air Force veteran and owner/operator of Andy's TV Service. He enjoyed playing softball and was a US AAA softball director. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Mary Shields Nichols; three children, Deborah (Richard) Catoe of Rock Hill, Michael A. (Cindy) Nichols of Clover and Angela (Skip) Preston of Catawba; ten grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; his brother, Ronnie Nichols of Rock Hill; and his sister, Frances Nichols of Rock Hill.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 pm-8:00 pm on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 16, 2020