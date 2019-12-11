Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Andy Smith. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary

James "Andy" Andrew Smith, 55, of York, SC, passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019.



The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church of York with the Reverends Dr. Tom Sherer and Laura Smith Conrad officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York and other times at the family's home.



Andy was born on January 15, 1964 in Rock Hill, SC. He was the son of the late Leon Carroll Smith, Jr. and Joyce Wearmouth Smith. He served as President of the Beersheba Cemetery Association, Zoning Board, and Planning Commission of York County. He retired after 37 years of service at York Electric Cooperative.



He is survived by his wife, Terrie Callahan Smith, sons, Tony Smith (Larabeth), Jamie Smith, sister, Laura Smith Conrad (Chuck) and brothers, Kent Smith and Robbie Smith. He was a beloved uncle to Shelby, Emily, Caroline and Hannah Smith, Tyler Shealy, Hallie and Avery Conrad, Gavin and Gracen Callahan, Beau and Hunter Nunn, Bryson, Bryant and Matt Bolin, and all others who were family, by blood or the bonds of love.



In addition to his parents, Andy was preceded in death by his brother, Les Smith, nephews, Adam and Hunt Smith, and sister in law, Crystal Smith.



In memory of Andy Smith, memorials may be made to the Beersheba Cemetery Association, PO Box 2021, York, S.C. 29745



