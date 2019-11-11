Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Angela Cecilia Parker. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 2:00 PM Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 View Map Visitation Following Services Eric and Diana Parker Send Flowers Obituary

Angela Cecilia Parker, York South Carolina, born January 8th, 1955, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, November 5th, 2019.



Angie was born in Newburg, New York to Carmen and Angelo Riglioni. Angie married the love of her life, Scott David Parker Sr. on August 2nd, 1975.



A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road. The family will receive friends following the service at the home of Eric and Diana Parker.



Angie was survived by her twin sister Carmen Riglioni Stone and brothers Joe and John Riglioni. Her son Scott David Parker Jr. his wife Lisa Parker and their children Tyler and Tristen Parker. Her son Eric Jason Parker his wife Diana Parker and their children Colten, Kaleb and Allycia Parker. Her daughter Amanda Gardner her husband Jamey Gardner and their children Colten, Caitlin, Carmen and Cheyann. Her niece Carmen Stone Reese and nephew Jared Stone. Angie also leaves behind great nieces and nephews and many friends made over the years.



Angie was a wonderful woman who loved her family unconditionally. Family to her never meant they had to share her DNA. If she had things her way everyone would have lived under one roof as one family. Angie always saw the good in people and no one could ever do wrong unless you messed with her family of course. Her story telling of Ben the Rat is remembered by many. Her favorite song to sing to any children she came to love was Popcorn Popping on the Apricot Tree. She could whip up a mean lasagna and could clean like no one's business. She may have been little, but she was one tough Italian Momma.



Angie did many things in her career from managing doctor's offices and insurance Companies to movie theaters and meeting lots of people working for Publix and Harris Teeter later in life.



"Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day unseen, unheard but always near. Still loved, still missed and held so dear."



