Mr. Angelo Robert Constantine, 82, of Rock Hill, passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019.
Angelo was born on December 20, 1936 in Boston, MA to the late Harry and Catherine Constantine. He was a United States Air Force Veteran.
He spent most of his career as an accountant for several large firms, then moved onto his second and more fulfilling career as a Carpenter/Woodworker.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother James Constantine, Margaret Colotti, Laura Grover, Gloria Minichiello and Mary Athenas.
Those left to cherish his memory include his son Andrew Constantine and wife Angela of York, SC, daughter Tara Constantine of Las Vegas, NV, son Mark Constantine of Maryland and his sister, Pauline Rao of Beverly, Massachusetts.
Also surviving are grandchildren Andrew, Alex and Ayden Constantine all of York, SC.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Autism Speaks https://www.autismspeaks.org/ways-give
Published in The Herald on Mar. 17, 2019