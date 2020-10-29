Anita Hall

Ms. Anita E. Hall, 84, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Atrium-Health Pineville.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Woodland United Methodist Church, with Rev. Michael Leonhardt officiating. Covid-19 restrictions are in place at the church and masks are required. Burial will be private.
Born in White Plains, NY, Ms. Hall was the daughter of the late Arthur Frederick Rundt and the late Erna Muller Rundt. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Doris E. Bunker. She graduated in 1957 from the University of New York at Potsdam and began her career teaching elementary school in Ardsley, NY. She retired from the Fort Mill School District after teaching fourth grade at Fort Mill Elementary School for 18 1/2 years.
Anita loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing bridge, gardening and sewing. She loved watching tennis, college football and basketball. Anita even enjoyed talking a "little" politics.
She was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church and loved her fellowship Sunday school class time.
Surviving are her daughter, Gretchen H. (Tim) Whitesell of Fort Mill; her son, Matthew (Crystal) Hall of York; and four grandchildren, Capt. Bryson (Kim) Hall, USMC; Sgt. Chandler Hall, USMC; Katy Whitesell and Eli Whitesell.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Hall's name to Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 N. Cherry Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd, Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.
