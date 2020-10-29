1/1
Anita Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ms. Anita E. Hall, 84, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Atrium-Health Pineville.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11am on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Woodland United Methodist Church, with Rev. Michael Leonhardt officiating. Covid-19 restrictions are in place at the church and masks are required. Burial will be private.

Born in White Plains, NY, Ms. Hall was the daughter of the late Arthur Frederick Rundt and the late Erna Muller Rundt. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Doris E. Bunker. She graduated in 1957 from the University of New York at Potsdam and began her career teaching elementary school in Ardsley, NY. She retired from the Fort Mill School District after teaching fourth grade at Fort Mill Elementary School for 18 1/2 years.

Anita loved spending time with her grandchildren, playing bridge, gardening and sewing. She loved watching tennis, college football and basketball. Anita even enjoyed talking a "little" politics.

She was a member of Woodland United Methodist Church and loved her fellowship Sunday school class time.

Surviving are her daughter, Gretchen H. (Tim) Whitesell of Fort Mill; her son, Matthew (Crystal) Hall of York; and four grandchildren, Capt. Bryson (Kim) Hall, USMC; Sgt. Chandler Hall, USMC; Katy Whitesell and Eli Whitesell.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Ms. Hall's name to Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 N. Cherry Rd., Rock Hill, SC, 29732 or the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd, Ste. 250, Charlotte, NC, 28209.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Hall family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
Woodland United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Woodland United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved