Ann Pursley Adams was born in Rock Hill, S.C. on November 7, 1933, the daughter of Meek Guy and Kathleen Elizabeth Sealy Pursley. She attended Winthrop Training School (WTS), followed by four years at Winthrop College where she graduated with a degree in Public School Music with a choral emphasis, and a minor in Piano.
As a Winthrop College student, Ann was a member of the choral sextet, which travelled throughout SC, NC, and GA. She was an accomplished pianist, accompanist, and piano teacher. She became a member of the Rock Hill Music Club while in college and went on to become president of the club from the late 1950s to the early 1960s. After graduating from Winthrop, Ann taught music in Rock Hill School District #3.
In June, 1954, Ann was married to Jacob (Jake) E. Adams, Supervisor of Music of Winthrop Training School and methods teacher in the department of Music. Ann and Jake served in the music ministries of several churches in Rock Hill, including Ebenezer Presbyterian Church. Ann was also a charter member of the Eletian Club of Rock Hill, acting as president during one of her ten years in the club.
In 1967, Ann, Jake and their four children moved to Rockville, Maryland where Ann began working as an elementary music teacher for Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS). During her seventeen years with MCPS, she taught at eight different elementary schools. Ann used music to connect with and motivate students, some of which were not able to easily socialize, or were not otherwise interested in school. Ann was well known in the county for her 4th through 6th grade choruses that she started in each of the schools in which she taught. Ann was able to see many of her students grow up to become music majors and/or continue to expand their interest in music that started in her classroom.
Also while living in Maryland, Ann was very active in her church choirs. She earned her Master's Equivalent degree during her time in Maryland while working full time and raising children.
In 1984, retirement brought Ann and her family back to Rock Hill when she became active in the Rock Hill Music Club again. She was vice president for a term before becoming president. She sang in the York County Choral Society for 31 years. Ann was also a member of two book clubs - "Over the Teacups" and "The Amelia Pride" where she served as president for some time in each club during her 36-year membership.
Ann Adams has been a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church since 1984. She has been a member of the chancel choir since joining, was accompanist for the children's choir for twelve years, spent twenty years preparing communion for each Sunday and special worship service, and has spent countless hours over the years as music librarian and organizer of the choir room.
Her children remember their mom for her love, unending support and dedication to them through all of life's joys and hardships. Her marriage to their dad, Jake, set the example for all of her children as to what true love, honor, respect, and commitment means.
Ann Pursley Adams was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-four years, Jacob E. Adams. They had four children: Janet A. Dunlap, Jacob E. Jr., Stephen J., and Kathleen A. Culbertson. Her family also includes sons and daughters-in-law, nine grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.
There will be a celebration of Ann's life sometime in the New Year. A private burial will be in Ebenezer ARP Church Cemetery.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Adams family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
.