Born on August 8, 1938 in Edgemoor, SC she was a daughter of the late Edward Lyle and Jessie Mae Phillips Simpson. She was a graduate of Lewisville High School and retired from the Celanese Corporation. Ms. Bass was a member of Harmony Baptist Church and attended Mt. Holly United Methodist Church.



She is survived by a son, Greg (Candace) Bass of Chester; sisters, Dot Mitchell and Carol Reid both of Edgemoor; a brother, Donnie Simpson of Edgemoor; 6 grandchildren and a number great-grandchildren. Ms. Bass was predeceased by daughters, Kay Johnson and Robin Hefner, a son, Jimmy Bass, a grandson, Robert Bass, a brother, Roy Simpson and sisters, Ruth Simpson, Betty Avery and Mary Lyle Murphy.



Funeral services will be held Sunday at 3:00 pm at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church. A private family burial will be in Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive Saturday from 4:00 - 7:00 pm at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Greg Bass, 2612 Knox Station Road, Chester, SC and following the service on Sunday at Mt. Holly United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Holly United Methodist Building Fund, 1996 Mt. Holly Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or Harmony Baptist Church Missions Fund, 5403 Harmony Church Road, Edgemoor, SC 29712.



McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, SC



