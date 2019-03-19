Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Brooks Boone. View Sign

Mrs. Ann Brooks Boone, 79, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center.



A Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Rev. Jerry Devinney officiating. Burial will follow in Grandview Memorial Park-Cherry Road. Visitation will be held prior to the service at 11:30-12:45 pm at the funeral home.



Mrs. Boone was born in Rock Hill, SC and was the daughter of the late Preston Leroy Brooks and Myrtle Hinson Brooks. Mrs. Boone previously worked at The Herald in Circulation Department. She later worked for the Fort Mill School District as lead cook, where she was able to use her love of cooking for others. She was a devoted Christian and always put others ahead of herself. She was the widow of Robert "Tater Man" Boone, whom she married in November, 1958.



Mrs. Boone is survived by her sons, Robbie Boone (Cheryl) of Mt. Pleasant; Lee Boone (Amanda) and her daughter, Wanda Boone of Lancaster; her brother, Donald Brooks of California; three sisters, Callie Marthers and Jean Morse both of Rock Hill and Lucille Hill of North Carolina; four grandchildren, Thomas (Kelly), Hilton and Grace Boone and Ashley Sullivan; and four great-grandchildren, Jax and Kynzie Boone and Carson and Dalton Sullivan.



Memorials may be made in Mrs. Boone's name to The , .



Donations

