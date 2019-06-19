Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Callender (Davidson) Marion. View Sign Service Information Barron Funeral Home 133 Wylie Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-2119 Send Flowers Obituary

Ann Callender Davidson Marion, 92, of Chester, SC, died on June 17th, 2019 at the Wayne T.



Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill, S.C. Mrs. Marion was born October 9, 1926 in Chester, SC,



the daughter of Nell Eulalia Purvis and William Lee Davidson, DDS. She attended the public



schools of Chester, and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Converse College in



1947.



Ann was married to Malcolm Lafayette Marion, Jr. M.D. on Sept. 4, 1948 at Purity Presbyterian



Church. Mrs. Marion joined the Chester A.R.P. Church after her marriage.



Mrs. Marion was an avid genealogist and an authority on local and state history. She was



honored by the Piedmont Girl Scouts as a 1995 Woman of Achievement and by Duke Energy



with the Citizenship and Service Award in 2011.



Mrs. Marion loved the outdoors and yard work. She had strong opinions of right and wrong



and stressed to her children and grandchildren proper grammar and etiquette. She loved her



close and extended family and enjoyed claiming kin to anyone she was able to connect with.



She was always grateful for any small thing and even during her declining years was noted for



telling everyone how much she loved them and how beautiful they were.



Mrs. Marion was pre-deceased by her parents, an infant sister, Nell Purvis Davidson, and her



husband. She is survived by her four children and their spouses: Malcolm Lafayette Marion, III,



M.D. and his wife Jeannie McCollum Marion; William Lee Davidson Marion J.D.; Alexander



Douglas Marion, M.D. and his wife Susan Secord Marion; and Ann Davidson Marion Lorenz, OTR



and her husband Robert Lorenz. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Jane McCollum



Marion Wilson and her husband J.E.B. Wilson; Matthew Irvine Marion and his wife Stephanie



Cirilo Marion; Sarah Whitfield Marion; Laura Douglass Marion; Peyton Donaldson Marion; and



Robert Malcolm Lorenz and his wife Crystal Chassereau Lorenz. She is also survived by five



great grandchildren: Malcolm Jefferson ("Mac") Wilson, Burris Davidson Wilson, Robert Samuel



Marion, Cora Rose Marion, and Rowan Jace Lorenz.



The family would like to express their love and appreciation to care-givers while she was at



home as well as all the staff at the Hospice House for their loving and devoted care to Mrs.



Marion during her declining health. Each one was a blessing to the entire family.



Her burial will be private at Evergreen Cemetery followed by a memorial service at Chester



Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church on Friday, June 21st at 11 a.m. conducted by the Rev.



Clint H. Davis and Dr. Dwight L. Pearson. A visitation and reception for all friends and family will



immediately follow the service in the Barron Room of the Chester A.R.P, Church.



The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor be made to the Chester



A.R.P. Church, P.O. Box 174, Chester, SC 29706: the Chester County Historical Society, P.O. Box



811, Chester, SC 29706; or The Ann Davidson Marion Scholarship at Converse College, 580 E.



Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.



Barron Funeral Home is serving the family.

