Ann Casada
June 6, 1945 - October 29, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - After years of struggling with dementia, Ann Fox Casada completed her earthly journey on October 29. A native of Chatham, VA, she was born on June 6, 1945, to the late Lucy and Earnest Fox. In 1963 she graduated from Chatham High School as class salutatorian and in 1967 completed her B. S. degree in Business Education at Longwood College. Three days later she married her husband of 53 years, Jim.
A woman of wide-ranging interests, Ann was an accomplished seamstress; enjoyed knitting, macrame, and cross stitching; read mysteries and Southern literature with pure delight; and devoted considerable time to the York County Public Library. She served as president of the Friends of the York County Library and multiple terms, including a stint as chair, on the library's board. A highly skilled, self-taught cook, Ann was the co-author of a number of well-received cookbooks. Most of these focused on game, fish, and foods from nature, and one of them "Wild Bounty," was recognized with a major award.
A stalwart supporter of her husband throughout his career, she spent the early years of the marriage as the family breadwinner while "putting him through" graduate studies. Subsequently, in his position as a professor at Winthrop University and a dozen years as the institution's soccer coach as well, Ann befriended students and players, sometimes served as a surrogate mom, and always had a kind word to share. She played a significant role in Jim's literary endeavors and was always his most perceptive literary critic and a highly capable proofreader. Ann was recognized with prestigious service awards by both the Southeastern Outdoor Press Association and the Outdoor Writers Association of America. For all her varied skills and endeavors, where she excelled most was as a mother and grandmother. She never missed any activity involving her daughter, Natasha, and her bond (as "Mimi") with her granddaughter, Ashlyn, was in many ways the highlight of her life.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Natasha; granddaughter, Ashlyn Getway; son-in-law, Mike Zielinski; brother-in-law, Don (Susan); sister-in-law, Annette Hensley; three nephews and a niece; and a host of cousins.
Because of the coronavirus situation there are no immediate plans for a memorial gathering to celebrate Ann's life and honor her memory. A ceremony of fond remembrance will be held at a later date and those wishing to be notified when it is scheduled, or desiring to tender condolences or share warm recollections, can contact the family c/o 1250 Yorkdale Drive, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Ann's family is particularly appreciative of those associated with Agape Care South Carolina, who were ever compassionate and superbly competent. Among the nursing staff at Westminster, where Ann spent her final years, we particularly want to thank Beth Cottle, who was a bastion of support which far transcended the requirements of her job. Likewise, we feel singularly blessed by the stellar efforts of Elizabeth Falls, who embraced Ann and her care with zeal worthy of a family member, always wearing a winning smile and exuding elements of brightness and cheer which helped dispel darkness and fear.
Those wishing to make donations in Ann's memory can do so to the Alzheimer's Association
, York County Library, Friends of York County Library, or the Salvation Army. Bass-Cauthen Funeral Home (www.basscares.com
) is assisting the family.