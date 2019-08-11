Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ann Graham. View Sign Service Information Pollard Funeral Home 115 York Street Chester , SC 29706 (803)-385-3168 Send Flowers Obituary

William "Bill" Burch, Sr. age 76, passed away March 31, 2014 at Providence Hospital. He was the widower of Peggy Varnadore Burch and the son of the late Harvey H. and Addie Shackelford Burch. He is survived by two sons, William E. Burch Jr. (Brenda) of Humboldt, Tenn., Scotty Burch (Lou) of Rock Hill; one daughter Teresa Smith (Danny) of Chester; one sister, Ann Graham of Chester; a nephew like a brother, Steve Burch of Chester; and close friend, Lounette Dickens; six grandchildren, Angela Cusanno, Rikki Leigh Burch, Brooke Burch, Caitlyn Burch, Brittany Smith and Danielle Smith and three great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.



Mr. Burch was preceded in death by four brothers, Carl, Ernest, Jesse, and Charles Burch: four sisters, Virginia Mull, Sara Rawls, Betty Myers, and Marie Faulk.



Mr. Burch was a longtime member of Westside Baptist Church and he attended Parkway Baptist Church. He was a retired electrician from the Francis Plant of Springs Industries.



The visitation for Mr. Burch will be Thursday at Pollard Funeral Home from 6 to 8p.m. The funeral will be conducted by Reverend Jay Dorsey at 4p.m. Friday, April 4, at Parkway Baptist Church. He will be laid to rest at Chester Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church. The family is gathering at the home, 658 Dupree Street in Chester.



