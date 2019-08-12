Mary Ann Burch Graham, age 86, passed away August 10, 2019. She was the widow of Frank Graham and the daughter of the late Harvey H. and Addie Shackelford Burch. She is survived by one son, Earl Graham (Cindy) of Chester; four grand-children, Kyle Graham, Jessica Ann Graham, John Wesley Graham and Michael Graham; and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Graham was preceded in death by two sons, Johnny L. Graham and Timothy D. Graham; five brothers, Bill, Carl, Ernest, Jesse, and Charles Burch; four sisters, Virginia Mull, Sara Rawls, Betty Myers, and Marie Faulk.
Mrs. Graham was homemaker and a longtime member of Parkway Baptist Church.
The visitation for Mrs. Graham will be Monday at Pollard Funeral Home from 6 to 8p.m. The funeral will be conducted by Reverend Jay Dorsey at 1p.m. Tuesday, at Parkway Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at Chester Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials may be made to Parkway Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1227, Chester, SC 29706.
The family is gathering at 564 Stella Street in Chester.
Pollard Funeral Home is serving the family and online condolences may be signed at pollard-funeralhome.com
Published in The Herald on Aug. 12, 2019