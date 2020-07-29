Ann Johnson

Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Pipes Johnson of York passed away Saturday, July 25th at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House in Rock Hill. She was born August 30th, 1946 in Hudson, NC to the late Vance and Mary Pipes. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Clarke Johnson, her daughter Anna P. Godshall and her husband, Mike, her grandson Nolan Godshall, her brother James David "Henry" Pipes, and her neice, Heather Woods. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Christie Pipes Brim.
She was a retired real estate appraiser with the York County Assessor's office.
Ann was a loving child of Christ.
"For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life."
Her family and friends take comfort in this promise: "For his anger lasts only a moment, but his favor lasts a lifetime; weeping may stay for the night, but rejoicing comes in the morning."
Anna has requested the following poetry reading in honor of her mother:
A Mother's Love -
A Mother's love is something that no one can explain,
It is made of deep devotion,
And of sacrifice and pain,
It is endless and unselfish
And enduring come what may
For nothing can destroy it
Or take that love away
It is patient and forgiving
When all others are forsaking,
And it never fails or falters
Even though the heart is breaking,
It believes beyond believing
When the world around condemns,
And it glows with all the beauty
Of the rarest, brightest gems,
It is far beyond defining,
It defies all explanation,
And it still remains a secret
Like the mysteries of creation,
A many splendored miracle
Man cannot understand
And another wondrous evidence
Of God's tender guiding hand.
- Helen Steiner Rice
Ann loved music, particularly The Beatles, Neil Young, and Elvis. She enjoyed gardening and watching classic movies. She loved her pets, past: Lily, Wolf, Lady, and Roscoe, and present: Baby and Honey Dog.
She was the sweetest of souls. She nudged but never pushed. She was loved by many, and will be dearly, dearly missed.
Love Lives On.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com
.
Bratton Funeral Home of York will assist the family. Due to the current public health situation, services will be private.