Mrs. Ann Laney McWatters, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019.
A memorial service will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Burial will be private.
Mrs. McWatters was a native of Rock Hill, SC and the daughter of the late Roy and Christine Matthews Laney. She was a graduate of Rock Hill High School and Winthrop University. She was a member of Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church and the Winthrop Alumni Association. Mrs. McWatters worked in accounting, bookkeeping and tax preparation for various industries. She enjoyed eating out at many restaurants and evening tours around Rock Hill. She was the widow of Archie McWatters and preceded in death by her fur baby, Crickett McWatters.
Mrs. McWatters is survived by her sister, Carole Sue Laney of Rock Hill.
Memorials may be made to the , 950 W. Faris Street, Greenville, SC 29605.
Condolences may be made to the McWatters family at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on May 30, 2019