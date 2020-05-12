Ann Phillips Umfleet of Longs, South Carolina passed away Wednesday May 6, 2020 at her home. Private Graveside services will be held on Wednesday May 13 at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro, North Carolina. A Memorial Service will be held at Chapel By The Sea, 1051 Sea Mountain Highway, North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29582.
Mrs. Umfleet was born November 22, 1941 to Melvin Theodore and Rubena Thompson Phillips. In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her husband, Harry J. Umfleet; step-son, Robbie Umfleet; grandson, Caleb Bryant; and half-brother, Bob Phillips.
Survivors include; son, Randy Bryant (Lisa); grandson, Trey Bryant (Stephanie); great-grandsons, Nathaniel and Lucas Bryant, and her special caregiver Stephanie Thompson (Jody, Lauren, and Parker).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish Foundation, 225 B8 South Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, South Carolina 29607; St. Jude, 507 St Jude Place, Memphis, Tennesse 38105; and/or Chapel By The Sea, 1051 Sea Mountain HighwayNorth Myrtle Beach, South Carolina 29582.
Published in The Herald on May 12, 2020