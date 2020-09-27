1/1
Ann Ray
1945 - 2020
Mrs. Ann H. Ray, 74, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at her home.

The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. David C. Surrett officiating. Burial will be in Forest Hills Cemetery.

Born in Gibsonville, NC, Mrs. Ray was the daughter of the late George Owen Hinton and the late Barbara Greeson Wilder. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tambi Ray; her brother, David Hinton; and her sister, Blanche Hinton. She was retired from Piedmont Medical Center and enjoyed crafts. She loved her dachsunds. She was a member of Saint John's United Methodist Church and a member of the choir.

Surviving are her husband of 49 years, C. Robert Ray, Jr.; two daughters, Brandy (Shane) Duncan of Simpsonville and Wendy (Jeff) Wyman of Rock Hill; her son, Chuck (Megan) Ray of Simpsonville; thirteen grandchildren; her brother, Douglas (Dianna) Hinton of Greensboro, NC; and seven nephews.

The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm-8:30 pm on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mrs. Ray's name to Saint John's United Methodist Church-Rock Hill, 321 S. Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29730.

Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
OCT
2
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
