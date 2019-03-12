Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anna Louise Smith. View Sign

Mrs. Anna Louise Smith, 66, of 1632 Mulberry Circle, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence. The funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday at Victory Christian Center, 7228 Kings Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery, Rock Hill. She was born on September 3, 1952 to Estella Burris McDaniel and the late James. W. McDaniel. Anna was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School, Hampton University in Hampton, VA, and York Technical College, where she graduated with honors. She was a licensed insurance agent. She was a faithful member of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, where she worked with Super Saturday, taught Sunday School, and handled many other tasks in the church. Anna Leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of forty-eight years, James E. Smith; two sons, Antonio D. Smith of Hickory, NC and Titus E. Smith (Amanda Mobley) of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Isis Barber, Jonathan Wylie and Miranda Mobley; her mother, Estella B. McDaniel of Rock Hill; two sisters, Mary D. Thompson (Charlie) and Betty Jo Mack, both of Rock Hill; godbrother, Marvin Davis (Dorothy) of Rock Hill; one uncle, Miller McDaniel of Washington, DC; one aunt, Mary J. Peterson of Rock Hill; two sisters-in-law, Helen Smith (Quentin) and Ella Mae Smith, both of Rock Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday at Robinson Funeral Home.

Mrs. Anna Louise Smith, 66, of 1632 Mulberry Circle, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at her residence. The funeral service will be 11:00 am Thursday at Victory Christian Center, 7228 Kings Ridge Drive, Charlotte, NC. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery, Rock Hill. She was born on September 3, 1952 to Estella Burris McDaniel and the late James. W. McDaniel. Anna was a graduate of Emmett Scott High School, Hampton University in Hampton, VA, and York Technical College, where she graduated with honors. She was a licensed insurance agent. She was a faithful member of Victory Christian Center in Charlotte, where she worked with Super Saturday, taught Sunday School, and handled many other tasks in the church. Anna Leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of forty-eight years, James E. Smith; two sons, Antonio D. Smith of Hickory, NC and Titus E. Smith (Amanda Mobley) of Rock Hill; three grandchildren, Isis Barber, Jonathan Wylie and Miranda Mobley; her mother, Estella B. McDaniel of Rock Hill; two sisters, Mary D. Thompson (Charlie) and Betty Jo Mack, both of Rock Hill; godbrother, Marvin Davis (Dorothy) of Rock Hill; one uncle, Miller McDaniel of Washington, DC; one aunt, Mary J. Peterson of Rock Hill; two sisters-in-law, Helen Smith (Quentin) and Ella Mae Smith, both of Rock Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 6-8pm Wednesday at Robinson Funeral Home. Published in The Herald on Mar. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close